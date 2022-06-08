Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins All-Star Tribute Concerts – The Hamden Journal

Foo Fighters have announced two “global event” tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins, with the first set for Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and the second on Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

“Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts,” the band said in a lengthy statement on its website today.

Described as “all-star rock and roll shows” with line-ups to be announced, the concerts will pay tribute to Hawkins, who died on March 25 in Colombia while on tour with the band. In a tweet today, the band wrote, “For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”

Foo Fighters

Mega



“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music,” the statement continues, “Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.

Hawkins’ widow Alison Hawkins also posted a statement, thanking “the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor…Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

See the statements from the band and Alison Hawkins below.

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022