Follow with our live blog

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs meet up in this season’s national championship on Monday. Follow along as the Yahoo Sports college football crew breaks down all the action.

It’s finally game day!

The College Football Playoff National Championship is here and it features a rematch of the SEC title game. Georgia was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country at that point, but was upset 41-27 by Alabama. More than a month later, Georgia gets an opportunity for revenge on the biggest stage.

Alabama, which defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the semifinals, is in pursuit of its seventh national championship in the last 13 seasons, all under Nick Saban. Georgia, on the heels of a 34-11 blowout over Michigan, is in pursuit of its first national title since 1980.

Georgia has lost seven straight to Alabama, including four during the tenure of Kirby Smart, who was a longtime Saban assistant before becoming UGA’s head coach. The Bulldogs have had the lead in all four of those Saban-Smart showdowns, but the Tide has always come out on top.

Can the Bulldogs reverse those fortunes on Monday night in Indianapolis? We’re all anxious to find out.