Follow Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and more in the second round

We’re 18 holes into the first major championship of the year, and there’s already a stacked leaderboard at the top.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka took an early two-shot lead over the field after Thursday’s opening round at the Masters, but Cam Young, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth aren’t far behind.

Oh, and Tiger Woods has a battle ahead of him to make it to the weekend at Augusta National after his opening-round 74.

Keep up with all of the action from the second round of the Masters here with Yahoo Sports: