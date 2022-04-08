Follow Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Friday with shot-by-shot updates from Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Can’t watch Tiger Woods in his second round on Friday at the 2022 Masters Tournament? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The 15-time major champion and five-time winner of the green jacket made his return to competitive golf at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, signing for an impressive 1-under 71 a little more than a year after his single-car accident that caused severe damage to his right leg, foot and ankle.

Woods tees off at 1:41 a.m. ET alongside 2022 Genesis Invitational winner Joaquin Niemann, but without Louis Oosthuizen, who withdrew before the round.

Follow Woods with shot-by-shot updates from his second round of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National.

Hole 2 – Par 5: Pink Dogwood

It’s a little too windy to spend so much time on the beach for my liking today but Tiger pulls driver on No. 2 and sends this one to the middle of the right fairway bunker for the second consecutive hole.

Hole 1 – Par 4: Tea Olive

Fore please, now driving, Tiger Woods. He went right just short of the fairway bunkers on Thursday but this one is on the beach. From there Tiger has 145 yards to the pin with a little room to get over the high edges of the trap. Playing in a twosome, Woods and Niemann will have to wait quite a bit, which doesn’t bode too well for his rhythm and limbs. Well, he did well to scramble and get up-and-down for par yesterday, and he’ll have to do the same again after this one misses the green to the right.

Miss, yes, but it was the right miss. The pin is front left and guarded by a bunker, so the bail out was to the right. This chip had some serious juice and had to carry the entire green and it did that and more. He rolled it seven feet past the hole, leaving a testy save that missed left. First hole, first dropped shot.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 1 (Even overall)

Pre-round

The Big Cat showed out on Thursday in a mock neck Azalea-colored top but is more neutral warming up today with a light green shirt, navy sweater and pants and white shoes (FootJoy, not Nike).

Woods looked comfortable and in control yesterday, only wincing once after yanking his tee shot to the left on No. 9. Let’s see how how he handles the blustery conditions between the Georgia Pines today. If he’s under par today, that’s great. Par itself is a good enough score to keep him around for the weekend and within striking distance of the leaders.

