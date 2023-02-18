Follow the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The three competitions will be held in this order: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk. The events start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City on all three events.

Skills Challenge teams and players

Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler

Team Rookies: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will team up with his brothers for the Skills Challenge at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday competitions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

3-Point Contest players

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Note: Randle replaces Portland’s Anfernee Simons, who is out with a right ankle sprain.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is one of the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest participants. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Slam Dunk participants

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

K.J. Martin, Houston Rockets

Mac McClung, then of the Los Angeles Lakers, dunks to finish the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on April 10, 2022. McClung is a Slam Dunk contest participant at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

