Follow the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The three competitions will be held in this order: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk. The events start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City on all three events.

Skills Challenge teams and players

  • Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd

  • Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler

  • Team Rookies: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will team up with his brothers for the Skills Challenge at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday competitions. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

3-Point Contest players

  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

  • Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

  • Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

  • Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

  • Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

  • Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Note: Randle replaces Portland’s Anfernee Simons, who is out with a right ankle sprain.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is one of the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest participants. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Slam Dunk participants

  • Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

  • Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)

  • Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

  • K.J. Martin, Houston Rockets

Mac McClung, then of the Los Angeles Lakers, dunks to finish the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on April 10, 2022. McClung is a Slam Dunk contest participant at the 2023 NBA All-Star Saturday. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
