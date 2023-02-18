Follow the Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend continues with All-Star Saturday Night contests at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The three competitions will be held in this order: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk. The events start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City on all three events.
Skills Challenge teams and players
Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Alex Antetokounmpo, Wisconsin Herd
Team Jazz: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler
Team Rookies: Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
3-Point Contest players
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Note: Randle replaces Portland’s Anfernee Simons, who is out with a right ankle sprain.
Slam Dunk participants
Jericho Sims, New York Knicks
Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)
Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
K.J. Martin, Houston Rockets
