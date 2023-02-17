Follow the Rising Stars tournament as 4 teams compete for title

The NBA All-Star weekend begins with the Rising Stars competition. First- and second-year NBA players and G League players will participate in a three-game mini-tournament at 9 p.m. ET Friday on TNT. Four teams will compete in two games, with the winners of those games playing a third game for the Rising Stars title. The two semifinal games will be played to a final target score of 40, and the championship game will be played to a target score of 25. The coaches for the teams are Pau Gasol, Deron Williams and Joakim Noah, who drafted among the NBA rookies and sophomores, and Jason Terry, who will lead the G League team.
How to watch Rising Stars
What: Rising Stars tournament at NBA All-Star weekend
When: 9 p.m. ET Friday
Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
TV: TNT
Schedule: Game 1, Team Deron vs. Team Pau
Game 2, Team Jason vs. Team Joakim
Game 3, winners of semifinals
Rising Stars Teams
Team Pau
Team Deron
Team Joakim
Team Jason
-
Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
-
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
-
Mojave King, G League Ignite
-
Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
-
Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats/Philadelphia 76ers (two-way contract)
-
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
-
Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers