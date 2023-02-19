Follow the pregame draft with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase will be held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will draft their teams directly before the game in a playground-style format. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS, followed by the game at 8:30 p.m. ET, also on TNT and TBS. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.

WHAT TO KNOW: How the NBA All-Star Game works, format for each quarter and draft information

Starters pool

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks

Joel Embiid, F/C, Philadelphia 76ers

Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics

Reserves pool