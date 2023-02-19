Follow the pregame draft with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase will be held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will draft their teams directly before the game in a playground-style format. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS, followed by the game at 8:30 p.m. ET, also on TNT and TBS. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.
WHAT TO KNOW: How the NBA All-Star Game works, format for each quarter and draft information
Follow the NBA All-Star Game Draft live updates
Starters pool
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks
Joel Embiid, F/C, Philadelphia 76ers
Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz
Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies
Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics
Reserves pool
Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat
Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics
DeMar DeRozan, F, Chicago Bulls
Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves
De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings
Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers
Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks
Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies
Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings
Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors