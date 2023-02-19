Follow the pregame draft with live updates

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is finally here. The Sunday showcase will be held at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will draft their teams directly before the game in a playground-style format. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and TBS, followed by the game at 8:30 p.m. ET, also on TNT and TBS. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates from Salt Lake City.

Follow the NBA All-Star Game Draft live updates

Starters pool

  • LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

  • Luka Doncic, F/G, Dallas Mavericks

  • Joel Embiid, F/C, Philadelphia 76ers

  • Kyrie Irving, G, Dallas Mavericks

  • Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

  • Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Utah Jazz

  • Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

  • Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Jayson Tatum, G/F, Boston Celtics

Reserves pool

  • Bam Adebayo, C, Miami Heat

  • Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

  • DeMar DeRozan, F, Chicago Bulls

  • Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

  • De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings

  • Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

  • Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks

  • Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

  • Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

  • Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks

  • Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings

  • Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors