follow the latest updates from stage three in Denmark

tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route

04:11 PM

14km to go

Mads Pedersen has the perfect position, riding at fifth wheel behind four team-mates. Dylan Groenewegen, meanwhile, is sat of the right shoulder of the Trek-Segafredo boys.

04:08 PM

15km to go

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is sat near the back of the bunch, the Dutchman is looking supremely relaxed. I am guessing he will not be getting involved at the pointy end today. Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) takes a bike change before the Austrian is pushed back into the race by a team mechanic.

04:06 PM

Preview: The final 5km

Before the speeding peloton reaches the final 5km of the stage, here’s a quick look at the run-in. As you can see, the final left-hand turn comes 800 meters from the line after which it is a dead straight traditional run to the line.

finale

04:02 PM

20km to go

Dylan Groenewegen is in position, the Dutchman tucked in behind six BikeExchange-Jayco team-mates. Maxime Bouet (Arkéa-Samsic) hits the deck after the peloton navigates its way around some road furniture in the centre of the road. There’s a fair few picnh points on the run-in to the line and so teams and riders will need to be ion high alert.

03:59 PM

22.5km to go

Tim Wellens of Lotto-Soudal rolls off the front, while to his right-hand side Jonathan Castroviejo is tanking it at the front of a long line of Ineos Grenadiers riders, protecting team leaders Geraint Thomas and Daniel Martínez. They are giving it beans, speeding along at around 70kmh – and the racing has not started yet.

03:57 PM

25km to go

Andrea Bagioli was just spotted dropping towards the rear of the bunch, but Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s Italian climber appears intent on getting back towards the front. Back at the head of proceedings, Trek-Segafredo have shunted themselves up towards the front, the American team no doubt hoping to set of Denmark’s Mads Pedersen who finished sixth in the opening day time trial, and third behind Fabio Jakobsen and Wout van Aert on Saturday. Is today the day the 2019 world road race champion takes his first Tour de France stage?

03:52 PM

30km to go

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) bares his teeth as the German national champion shield s his team-mates at the head of the pack. Lotto-Soudal, meanwhile, pass bidons around with some late refreshments. Tiesj Benoot arches his back as only Tiesj Benoot can do, with the Belgian leading the line for his Jumbo-Visma squad. Dylan van Baarle leads the way for Ineos Grenadiers, followed closely by the young apprentice Tom Pidcock.

03:45 PM

35km to go

The peloton passed through the final feed zone of the day, bottles and musettes are taken on as riders take on some late fuel ahead of what is expected to be a frenetic finale. Jumbo-Visma, Ineos Grenadiers, Bora-Hansgrohe, Groupam-FDJ and Lotto-Soudal hold the front row of the bunch which is very compact.

03:40 PM

Ewan: Yesterday was ‘disappointing’

Caleb Ewan, who will be hoping to challenge for the stage win in a short while, has admitted he was disappointed with the finale of yesterday’s stage. The Australian, though, told the Tour de France website he is hoping for better fortune this afternoon.

Caleb Ewan – GETTY IMAGES

“Yeah, I don’t know exactly what happened, ” he said. “When we were cresting the overpass, with like 500 metres to go, someone ran into my derailleur, and then my gears were skipping. I thought, I’ll try to get some points anyway, but then when I actually started my sprint, the chain came off between the 11 and the frame, so I couldn’t really pedal anymore. So it was a bit disappointing, to be honest.

“Yeah you know actually, I forgot what it was like racing Tour de France sprints. It’s been a little while, but yeah, they’re very hectic, and I think yesterday the whole stage was nervous. But it was good fun. ”

03:35 PM

Stick to cycling, Mathieu

03:33 PM

45km to go

Neilson Powless, the talented young American on the EF Education-EasyPost squad, had a puncture a few minutes ago but has subsequently chased back on and reacquainted himself with the peloton. The bunch is starting to string itself out in a long line as the speed increases.

03:23 PM

Magnus is caught

A wave and a smile for the TV camera, and Magnus Cort is swallowed up by the peloton before the polka dot drifts back through the bunch. With a shade over 50km to go, the sprinters’ teams – Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, Lotto-Soudal, BikeExchange-Jayco and Alpecin-Deceuninck will be looking to seize control of the stage on the run-in to the line. The general classification teams, meanwhile, will be doing their best to protect their team leaders.

03:19 PM

55km to go

As the peloton wends its way towards the business end of the stage, the head of the field bunches up as a combination of general classification and sprinters’ team jostle for prime real estate. In places the road will narrow and so nobody will want to be caught out by any pinch points or crashes, while the threat of crosswinds may have put teams on high alert.

03:12 PM

58.4km to go

And he’s done it, Magnus Cort has taken the third and final point in the mountains classification atop the category four Côte de Genner Strand.

Cort affords himself time to punch the air in celebration before holding up three fingers to the TV cameras. Bravo that man.

Magnus Cort – GETTY IMAGES

03:04 PM

65km to go

Relative calm out on the road as the sprinters’ team continue to control the pace, monitoring the gap between themselves and lone leader Magnus Cort. As it stands, that gap is: 1min 30sec.

02:58 PM

From the archives: Inside the Wolfpack

Regardless of their unheralded status in Britain, one thing is certain: Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl is a phenomenal force. But what are the key determining factors to the success of one of the most dominant teams in world sport? Telegraph Sport visited a team training camp to look behind the scenes in the hope of discovering just that.

02:52 PM

75km to go

Just over 15km to the third and final categorised climb of the day, the Côte de Genner Strand, Magnus Cort leads by 1min 30sec and it looks like he will be taking maximum points in the mountains classification for a second stage running. Don’t think Cort will be forgetting this weekend anytime soon.

02:44 PM

80km to go

Following the intermediate sprint, as expected, the gap between Magnus Cort and the peloton dropped to below a minute, but that has subsequently grown out to 1min 35sec.

02:30 PM

Cort takes maximum points; Van Aert takes second

A couple of minutes after Magnus Cort rolled through the intermediate sprint, Wout van Aert extended his lead in the points classification competition after he was led out by Jumbo-Visma team-mate Christophe Laporte. Fabio Jakobsen, who didn’t appear too bothered contesting the intermediate sprint yesterday, got involved and took third ahead of Laporte, while Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) took fifth.

02:26 PM

92.5km to go

Magnus Cort remains out in front alone, but Jumbo-Visma have shifted a handful of their team up towards the front as Wout van Aert prepares himself to challenge for some points at the intermediate sprint. The injection in pace in the bunch will nibble away at Cort’s lead, but I suspect they will not want to rein the Dane in just yet.

Magnus Cort – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – EPA

02:16 PM

Cort extends lead in the ‘mountains’

Over the top he goes, and Magnus Cort adds another point to his tally in the mountains classification atop the category four Côte de Hejlsminde Strand. The Dane has gone over all five climbs in this year’s race – all category four with one point up for grabs on each of them – and so is the only rider to have got his name on the mountains classification results sheet. The next key point in the stage will be the intermediate sprint in Christiansfeld in 8km.

02:02 PM

110km to go

No changes out on the road, so here’s a picture of Rigoberto Urán at the sign-in earlier today in Sonderborg. The Colombian, who crashed yesterday but managed to get back in the group and lose no time on his rivals, appears to have lost none his sense of humour.

Rigoberto Urán signs in ahead of today’s stage Sonderborg – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – AP

01:53 PM

115km to go

Not a great deal has happened, Magnus Cort’s lead is being monitored by the sprinters’ teams – it is currently holding at around the 3min 45sec mark – who will be aiming to reel the Dane in before contesting a bunch gallop finish. BikeExchange-Jayco, Alpecin-Deceuninck and Lotto-Soudal all have riders up near the head of the bunch, but it is the ream of Fabio Jakobsen – Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl – who have the biggest numbers. Incidentally, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl became the first team since the Superconfex squad in 1987 to win the opening two stage of the Tour. On that occasion Dutchman Jelle Nijdam won the Berlin prologue, before compatriot Nico Verhoeven took the opening stage the next day. No team has won the first three stages, and so the in-form sprinter Jakobsen would make a neat slice of Tour history if he were to win this afternoon.

01:45 PM

120km to go

Unsurprisingly, the TV cameras have been focused on Kasper Asgreen for the last few minutes as the peloton taps its way through Kolding. The Dane appears to have been sharing a little bit of local knowledge with his Dutch team-mate Fabio Jakobsen.

Kasper Asgreen – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – EUROSPORT

Magnus Cort’s advantage, meanwhile, has dropped to 3min 41sec.

01:35 PM

Asgreen: ‘I’ve been looking forward to this stage for a long time’

Kasper Asgreen, one of Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s three Danes at the Tour, will be riding though his hometown of Kolding shortly. Speaking on TV earlier, he said he was looking forward to the day.

Kasper Asgreen – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – GETTY IMAGES

“It’s going to be super special”, Asgreen said. “I’ve heard rumours about all the celebrations that’s going to be happening in my hometown, in the last couple of months. So I’m super excited to see everything now. It’s been my training roads for the last 12 years, so – maybe except the last 40km towards Sonderborg, that’s a bit too far south for me – but everything else I know like the back of my hand.

“I’ve been looking forward to this stage for a long time, and I’m just excited to get rolling now. I think there is a few tricky points out there where it could be an advantage to know, but I think most of the teams are so well prepared nowadays, I think most of them is going to know as well. But if there’s a small advantage it’s always nice.”

01:20 PM

137.5km to go

Magnus Cort is just under 35km from the summit of the second climb of the day, the Côte de Hejlsminde Strand. His lead has dropped slightly to 4min 25sec, but it looks as if he should make it to the next key point in the stage on his lonesome and extend his lead in the mountains classification a little further. Incidentally, there are six points up for grabs in Tuesday’s stage – tomorrow is a rest day – and so if Cort takes the two remaining points on offer today, there is a chance he could keep the jersey until next Wednesday, or even Thursday when stage seven finishes on La Planche des Belles Filles.

01:11 PM

Cort remains king of the hill

Not a great deal more has happened since man-of-the-moment Magnus Cort extended his lead in the mountains classification, though his lead over the peloton dropped to just under five minutes.

Magnus Cort – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – EUROSPORT

Magnus Cort – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – GETTY IMAGES

Magnus Cort – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – EUROSPORT

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

It will surprise few to learn that Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) attacked from the flag, the Dane going off in pursuit of the first point of the day in the mountains classification atop the Côte de Koldingvej. Nobody went with Cort, who reached the summit of the category four climb around 6min ahead of the peloton, but the EF Education-EasyPost will have had no complaints about having to ride solo. The passionate locals afforded their man a heroes welcome, with huge, huge crowds that were 10 or 15 people deep in places. Absolutely incredible scenes out in Denmark that may even put Yorkshire’s grand départ back in 2014 into the shade – former professional and proud Yorkshireman Adam Blythe said as much on Eurosport, so any angry Yorkshire types can direct their ire at him.

Magnus Cort (centre) appeared relaxed at the start of today’s stage – Tour de France 2022 live: follow the latest updates from stage three in Denmark – GETTY IMAGES

Magnus Cort – Tour de France 2022 live: follow the latest updates from stage three in Denmark – AP

Magnus Cort – Tour de France 2022 live: follow the latest updates from stage three in Denmark – AP

Magnus Cort – Tour de France 2022 live: follow the latest updates from stage three in Denmark – REUTERS

08:55 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from the third stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 182-kilometre run from Vejle to Sonderborg, the third and final day of the Danish grand départ.

Before we have a quick look at today’s stage, let’s have a quick recap from yesterday. It was a long day with much wind forecast, although in the end the strong winds were battering the riders in their faces and so other than a few spills, there were very few thrills. Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) crashed, as did a handful of others including then race leader Yves Lampaert (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), but they all regrouped with the peloton before its fast finale.

Tadej Pogacar – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – GETTY IMAGES

A further crash saw Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Ben O’Connor (Ag2r-Citroën) and four-time winner Chris Froome (Israel Premier-Tech) also go down, but fortunately for them they were in the final 3km and so were awarded the same time as those they had been alongside when the crash happened. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was caught up behind the pile-up and hit a barrier, but later said he was “okay”.

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) underlined why he was selected over Mark Cavendish when the Dutchman powered his way past Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to land the first Tour stage of his career. An amazing achievement coming under two years after suffering an horrific crash at the Tour of Poland that resulted in him needing reconstructive surgery. A terrifying list of injuries sustained included a skull fracture, torn palate, brain contusion, broken nose, loss of part of both his upper and lower jaw as well as 10 teeth.

Fabio Jakobsen – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route – AP

Van Aert, who earned a 6sec time bonus for his runners-up spot, leapfrogged Lampaert to top spot on general classification and so will wear the leader’s jersey at the Tour for the first time.

The Belgian also took top spot in the points classification, but Jakobsen – who trails Van Aert – will wear the green jersey on his behalf.

There were just three category four climbs in Saturday’s stage, with a single point up for grabs atop each. Having got into the day’s breakaway, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) scooped up all three and so the Dane will wear the polka dot jersey on home roads.

Magnus Cort – AP

Pogacar kept hold of his white jersey as leading young rider, while Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), riding his maiden Tour, trails by 17sec.

So, what’s on today’s menu?

In theory, today’s stage should be a little more straightforward than Saturday’s. The three category four climbs look fairly benign, while the finale appears routine sprinters’ fare. That’s right folks, we are expecting another sprint finish this afternoon.

Tour de France 2022, stage three profile – tour de france 2022 live updates stage 3 denmark route

The smart money, you would imagine, will be on Jakobsen who would make it three wins in a row today for Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl if he can make in back-to-back wins for himself. Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) will be hoping to challenge him, while Van Aert will not want to lose too much ground in the race for the green jersey, something the Belgian is targeting.

Once again, there are just three category four points up for grabs in the mountains classification and so Cort may attempt to get into the day’s breakaway. Should he add one more point to his tally, he would keep hold of the polka dot jersey. If another rider mirrors what Cort did yesterday and takes all three points, top spot will be determined on the general classification: whoever has completed the first three stages in the shortest time will lead the mountains competition.

And finally, the weather . . .

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 1pm (BST).