Follow pick-by-pick results as the Indiana Fever hold No. 1 overall selection

NEW YORK — The WNBA Draft features a bevy of well-known players after one of the most exciting March Madness tournaments in history. The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Final Four participants with four players entered into the draft. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley breaks down the top first-round prospects.
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
2023 WNBA Draft
When: 7-9 p.m. ET Monday
Where: Spring Studios, New York City
TV: ESPN (Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, LaChina Robinson and Holly Rowe)
Draft order
First round
1. Indiana Fever
2. Minnesota Lynx
3. Dallas Wings
4. Washington Mystics
5. Dallas Wings
6. Atlanta Dream
7. Indiana Fever
8. Atlanta Dream
9. Seattle Storm
10. Los Angeles Sparks
11. Dallas Wings
12. Minnesota Lynx
Second round — 1. Fever, 2. Sparks, 3. Dream, 4. Lynx, 5. Fever, 6. Storm, 7. Wings, 8. Mystics, 9. Storm, 10. Connecticut Sun, 11. Chicago Sky, 12. Lynx
Third round — 1. Fever, 2. Sparks, 3. Phoenix Mercury, 4. Lynx, 5. Mercury, 6. New York Liberty, 7. Wings, 8. Mystics, 9. Storm, 10. Sun, 11. Sky, 12. Las Vegas Aces