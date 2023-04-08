Follow Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods and others as they wrap up the second round at Augusta National

Jon Rahm trails Brooks Koepka by three strokes with half of his second round to go on Saturday at the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Weather-permitting, Saturday will be a busy day of golf at Augusta National.

The second round is set to resume on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. ET after weather shut down play on Friday night. Things got so bad at the Masters that a , but thankfully nobody was hurt. There were 12 groups left on the course when the horn sounded.

after a great outing in the early wave on Friday. Jon Rahm is alone in second, but he was only halfway through his second round before play ended.

Tiger Woods is right on the cutline with six holes to go in his second round, too.

Keep up with all of the second and third round action from Augusta National with Yahoo Sports: