Folie À Deux’ With Joaquin Phoenix On Day 1 Set – The Hamden Journal

Joaquin Phoenix is back to portraying Arthur Fleck, better known as the Joker as Joker: Folie à Deux starts filming.

Director Todd Phillips released the first image of the supervillain on the set captioning on Instagram, “Day 1. Our boy.” In the image, Phoenix is seen getting shaved with his head tilted back.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 film titled Joker is set to be a musical and Lady Gaga will join the cast as the Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn.

Up until now, Margot Robbie had portrayed Quinn on the big screen in films like 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Robbie recently sent Lady Gaga her best wishes in taking on the role of the supervillain.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News while promoting her new film Amsterdam.

Robbie continued, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Other actors set to star in the DC Comics film include Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz.

The story to the sequel has been kept under wraps and the film is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.