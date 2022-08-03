Folie A Deux’ Gets Fall 2024 Release Date – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Warner Bros Discovery axing Batgirl for HBO Max, they have put forward a silver lining: Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux, is getting a Oct. 4, 2024 release date.

Warners already had the day on hold previously for an untitled DC event film, so it’s not shocking to see Joker 2 wind up during the first weekend of October. Warners took the October domestic opening to a record level with $96.2M with Joker in 2019. The film legged out to $335.4M domestic and globally is the highest grossing R-rated movie ever at $1.07 billion.

The Hamden Journal has learned about this from a recent update in Comscore.

As indicated in Phillips’ social media post of the screenplay cover, the sequel is entitled Joker: Folie à deux.

