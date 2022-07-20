Focus Features Acquires Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ – The Hamden Journal

Focus Features has re-teamed with Indian Paintbrush on Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and will handle domestic distribution on the film while Universal International handles foreign.

The studio previously released the 7x Oscar nominated filmmaker’s 2012 comedy Moonrise Kingdom.

In addition to being directed and written by Anderson, he’ll produced with his longtime collaborators Steven Rales, founder of Indian Paintbrush, and Jeremy Dawson.

Anderson’s latest is a poetic meditation on the meaning of life. It tells the story of a fictional American desert town circa 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest/recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more.

The all-star ensemble counts Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, Rita Wilson and many more.

Peter Kujawski, Chairman of Focus Features, said, “We are beyond thrilled to be the global home for Asteroid City, bringing Focus back in business with Wes and his producing partners. Wes is a generational talent whose films delight audiences around the world; and we’re sure that the combination of his incredibly emotional story and vision combined with the insanely talented group of actors he has assembled, will mean that Asteroid City will be no different.”

Anderson recently saw his The French Dispatch world premiere at Cannes in 2021 and go onto to gross over $46M WW. The other titles in his canon include Bottle Rocket, The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Unlimited and The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou.

Anderson is represented by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.