Flula Borg Joins Adam Devine In Peacock TV Series, Reprising Pieter Krämer Role – The Hamden Journal

Flula Borg, star of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, is reuniting with the films’ Adam Devine in the TV spinoff, which has a straight-to-series order at Peacock.

The series comes from Universal Television and is exec produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films and directed the second movie.

The show follows Devine’s vocal villain Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the films, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Banks and Max Handelman will exec produce via Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films’ Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram.