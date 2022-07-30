Florida’s Allen Ellison wants Mega Millions winner to ‘make it rain’ for his campaign

A Florida pol running for Congress has turned to Twitter to plea for a big donation from the unknown Illinois ticket holder of Friday’s Mega Millions’ whopping $1.28 billion jackpot prize.

“Which one of my Illinois supporters hit that Mega Millions Jackpot?” said Democrat Allen Ellison in his Hail Mary tweet Saturday. “Don’t hold back now. Make it rain .. I meant make a donation today.”

The lucky ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois, according to the Illinois lottery website. The grand prize the third largest in U.S. history.

Ellison is considered a big underdog in the race to succeed US. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Broward-Palm Beach county Democrat who isn’t seeking re-election in the state’s 23rd congressional district.