Florida woman who drove SUV into playground held without bail

A Florida woman who was released on a $120 bond after plowing an SUV into a playground and killing a 4-year-old girl is now being held without bail, according to reports.

Kiara Morant, 18, was initially released on the paltry bond after being charged with driving without a license when her Jeep Cherokee barreled into a daycare center playground Wednesday.

After Morant was sprung, one of the children she allegedly struck died — prompting cops to upgrade charges to felony counts of driving without a license resulting in serious injury or death, WWSB-TV reported.

She surrendered to Fort Myers police, who had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arcadia when Morant allegedly lost control of the SUV and drove through a chain-link fence at the daycare.

Morant went before a judge Saturday and was ordered held without bail at the Lee County Detention Center, according to WTSP-TV.