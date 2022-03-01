Florida woman threw boyfriend’s dog off 7th-floor balcony: cops

A Florida woman cruelly tossed her boyfriend’s dog to its death from a seventh-floor balcony during a heated argument, police and the shattered pet owner said.

Eric Adeson said he was traumatized after watching his girlfriend of several months smile before throwing his beloved 3-year-old pug, Bucky, off the balcony during a spat in his Clearwater Beach condominium early Sunday.

“I never thought anybody could do that,” Adeson told WTVT. “I never thought anybody would have that in them.”

Adeson claimed his lover, Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, had been drinking and using drugs prior to throwing his cellphone and keys over the balcony and then going after Bucky.

“I went downstairs and I hugged him, but I mean, it was seven floors,” Adeson said. “I kept thinking maybe he’d get up.”

Clearwater police said Monday a woman had been arrested for tossing a pug to its death from a balcony onto Clearwater Beach. She was not identified by the department.

3-year-old Bucky was tossed off the balcony by Eric Adeson’s girlfriend, Shelley Nicole Vaughn, police said. Courtesy of Eric Adeson

Vaughn is facing charges of felony animal cruelty in Bucky’s death, criminal mischief and domestic battery, WTVT reported. She remained in custody early Tuesday, online records show. It’s unclear if she’s hired an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Adeson said he got Bucky in 2019 as a companion dog to his puggle, Sandy, as the elder pooch underwent cancer treatment.

“Never thinking in a million years that Sandy would survive the cancer and still be alive at 13 and actually outlive Bucky,” Adeson told WTVT. “That’s the tragedy of it.”

Adeson has also filed a civil suit against Vaughn, who lives in the same condo building just two floors down. Hours before the attack, he obtained a restraining order against the woman, WTVT reported.

“We felt it necessary to do something big and loud to scream to the community that these kinds of acts are unacceptable,” Adeson’s attorney, Katherine Neal, told the station.

Adeson’s civil suit seeks $30,000 in damages, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Adeson, who couldn’t be reached for comment early Tuesday, said he contacted an attorney after cops didn’t arrest Vaughn 24 hours after the attack.

“I would encourage people to love their pets and appreciate their pets and hug their pets tonight,” Adeson told the newspaper. “Because you don’t know that they’ll be there tomorrow.”