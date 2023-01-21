Florida woman shoots sick husband at hospital: police

A Florida woman shot her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital Saturday and then refused to leave his room, according to police.

The shooting took place at AdventHealth, where Daytona Beach police said they were negotiating with the woman to get her to surrender.

Patients and staff surrounding the room were evacuated, and police said they did not believe the woman was a threat to others.

“No one else has been injured,” police said.

Information on the ages of the woman and her husband and other details were not immediately available.