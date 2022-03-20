Florida woman revoked bail after killing 4-year-old girl

A Florida woman who was initially released on a $120 bond last week after allegedly plowing an SUV into a playground, killing a 4-year-old girl, is now being held without bail, according to reports. 

Kiara Morant, 18, was initially released on the paltry bond after being charged with driving without a license after her Jeep Cherokee barreled into an Arcadia, Fla., day-care center playground on Wednesday. 

After Morant was sprung, one of the children she allegedly struck died — prompting cops to upgrade charges to felony counts of driving without a license resulting in serious injury or death, and she was rearrested. WWSB-TV reported.  

She surrendered to Fort Myers police, who had issued a warrant for her arrest. 

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arcadia when Morant allegedly lost control of the SUV and drove through a chain-link fence at the day-care center. 

Morant plowed through a preschool playground in Florida on Wednesday, killing Maleena Valdez.
The 4-year-old, identified as Maleena Valdez, later died from her injuries, while a 5-year-old girl remains in serious condition. 

Morant went before a judge Saturday and was ordered held without bail at the Lee County Detention Center, according to WTSP-TV.

