Florida woman last seen swimming in alligator-infested river

Authorities in Florida have released chilling footage of a missing woman swimming and wading in an alligator-infested river before she vanished.

Paola Miranda-Rosa, 31, who authorities say is schizophrenic, was reported missing by her family three weeks ago after she was last seen at a relative’s Orlando apartment.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office revealed this week that hikers had since come forward to say they spotted the missing woman in Wekiva Springs State Park on Dec. 18 — a day after her family last saw her.

The hikers gave investigators a video they took of the woman swimming solo in the river.

Family members identified the woman in the video as Miranda-Rosa, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have been using high-tech underwater camera systems to trawl roughly 4.5 miles of the river near where Miranda-Rosa was last seen.

They have also been scouring the woods on either side of the river for any trace of her.

Paola Miranda-Rosa, who authorities say is schizophrenic, was reported missing after she was last spotted at a family member’s Orlando apartment. Facebook

The Wekiva River where Miranda-Rosa was seen swimming is known to be filled with alligators, according to the park’s website — but wildlife officials have previously said attacks are rare.

An Orlando woman lost part of her right arm when she was attacked by an alligator while swimming in a section of the Wekiva River back in 2015.

Miranda-Rosa’s abandoned vehicle was located by authorities in the park two days after she was reported missing.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office revealed this week that hikers had since come forward to say they spotted Paola Miranda-Rosa at Wekiva Springs State Park. Osceola County Sheriff’s Offic

But no other sightings have been reported to investigators since.

Authorities said Miranda-Rosa also has bipolar disorder, and had made threats to harm herself in the past.

Her family said she hadn’t made any recent threats to self-harm.

The hikers gave investigators a video they took of Paola Miranda-Rosa swimming alone in the river. Osceola County Sheriff’s Offic

Miranda-Rosa was last seen wearing blue denim shorts and a green or white shirt. She is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.