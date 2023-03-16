Florida woman Karleen Biswanger charged with assault by avocado

Their relationship has hit guac bottom.

A 39-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday for hurling an avocado at her 68-year-old boyfriend at their home in a St. Petersburg community for seniors.

Karleen Biswanger was charged with battering a victim aged 65 or older, which is a felony in Florida, according to an arrest record obtained by The Smoking Gun.





Biswanger, 39, allegedly attacked her elderly boyfriend with an avocado. Pinellas County Sheriffâs Office





The police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. Facebook / Karleen Biswanger

Biswanger “threw an avocado at the victim’s face causing injury to his right eye,” the police report read. She also allegedly threw a “hanging rod” at the victim, striking him in the arm and causing injuries, according to the report.

The attack was witnessed by a neighbor, but Biswanger denied striking her battered beau with the piece of fruit, police wrote.

The incident happened in a housing complex for residents aged 62 years and older, where the couple had been living together for a year and having “consensual sexual intercourse,” the report stated.

Biswanger has prior convictions for legal possession of Xanax, theft, DUI, obstructing police, probation violation, and driving without a license, according to the outlet