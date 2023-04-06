Florida woman crashes Rolls Royce, topples Palm Beach statue

A 66-year-old Florida driver crashed her Rolls Royce into a backyard in Palm Beach and toppled a $3 million coral art sculpture before falling down a five-foot high seawall.

Police said video of the incident shows the woman, who has yet to be identified, driving along the affluent Canterbury Lane on Friday evening in her Rolls Royce, which can go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The car suddenly drives into a home, travels through the backyard and knocks down the statue.

It then crashed through a short landscape fence and onto the beach.

Photos released by police show the expensive car suspended from the seawall while its nose remained buried in the sand.

Police said the driver, a local resident, did not appear intoxicated at the scene of the incident and was taken to the St. Mary’s Medical Center for evaluation.

Officials noted that the woman told them she had no recollection of the moments leading up the crash in the affluent neighborhood.

The driver was promptly rescued by the fire department following the incident, and police said no other injuries were reported.





According to a statement from the homeowner, who has also not been identified, the destroyed coral statue was valued at around $3 million.

Palm Beach Police did not say whether or not charges have been pressed against the driver and noted that an investigation was still ongoing.