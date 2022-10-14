Florida water “looks like root beer,” smells like “dead fish and compost” after Hurricane Ian

The Daily Beast

British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

HANNAH MCKAY/ReutersOn Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily t