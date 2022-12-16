Florida threesome has unhappy ending for man robbed of Rolex

You snooze, you lose.

Florida cops are searching for two young women who swiped a $25,000 Rolex after a male companion fell asleep during a late night rendezvous at his condo.

The victim told police he met his two provocatively clothed pals outside a rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale around 3.a.m. Dec. 4, and got into a conversation.

The three exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet later that morning.

Cops are searching for two women who stole a man’s Rolex during a late night rendezvous. Broward Sheriff’s Office

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, the man picked up the women an hour later and drove to his place for cocktails.

Though the man later fell asleep, his conniving companions remained on high alert.

When the man woke up, the pair were missing — along with his Submariner Blueface Rolex watch and a credit card.

The pair stole the timepiece after the man fell asleep. Broward Sheriff’s Office

Police released surveillance footage of the timepiece temptresses from the bar, describing them as both in their mid-twenties with long black hair.

One of them sported a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh, officials added.

Cops are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down the time thieves.