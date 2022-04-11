Florida teen missing after telling friend she was being followed

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in Florida after she told a friend she was being followed on her way to school, police said Monday.

Authorities said Saige Stiles failed to show up at her Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning — despite calling her friend and telling her she was en route.

The friend had called 911 shortly before 7 a.m. to report Saige had told her she thought she was being trailed by someone.

When cops arrived at the location Saige’s friend had given them, they found the teen’s backpack and cell phone on the sidewalk.

Police immediately started canvassing the area and located surveillance footage that showed Saige walking behind some houses at about 7:30 a.m.

“[The teen] did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time,” police said.

It is unclear if Saige was abducted or if she ran away.

Her whereabouts are still unknown, police said.

Cops said they had spoken to the missing teen’s friend and father — and they were both cooperating with the investigation.

“This is still a fluid situation and we are actively searching the area and attempting to find Saige,” police said Monday afternoon.