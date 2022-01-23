Florida teen Logan Smith arrested for plot to kill jogger, keep body for sexual desires

A Florida teenager was arrested after he tried to kill a jogger, planning to keep the man’s corpse in his closet “to fulfill his sexual fantasies,” law enforcement officials said.

Logan Smith, 18, of Cocoa, tried to strangle the jogger to death but was overpowered by his victim, who detained him until police arrived on the scene, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox 35.

The troubled teen hatched his morbid plan after watching the slasher movie “Scream” and had watched the jogger for six weeks, police claim.

Smith allegedly told cops he studied the jogger’s exercise routine and running route, which went by the teenager’s house.

Smith had placed a rubber mallet, an aerosol Axe deodorant can and a clothing robe belt between two parked cars in the driveway of his home as he waited for his victim, police said. He allegedly planned to strangle him, and drag him back to his home in a bedsheet. Smith told police he planned to hit the victim with the mallet and impair his vision with the deodorant spray.

Logan Smith was arrested after he plotted to kill a jogger he did not know, planning to keep the man’s corpse in his closet to fulfill his sexual fantasies. FOX 35 Orlando

“He further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself,” the arrest report said. “The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfill his sexual fantasies.”

When he launched his attack, he “tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim’s head until it was around the front area of the victim’s neck.” However, the victim used his martial arts training to fight back against his attacker, whom he had never met, spoken to or even seen before.

The boyfriend of Smith’s mother, who acts as the teen’s father figure in his life, described Smith as a loner that has been struggling mentally since his father died in a car crash five years ago.

The teenager’s plan was influenced after watching the movie “Scream” and had watched the jogger for six weeks, even studying the jogger’s exercise running routine. FOX 35 Orlando

“He wouldn’t have been the kid you invited to the cool parties. He wouldn’t be the kid that had the cool shoes,” he told Fox 35.

“We just thought it was odd that he wanted to go out to the movies by himself. A person like Logan is more of a loner. They don’t like to go out of their comfort zone.”

The family plans to retain a lawyer and get Smith the mental health care he needs, the mother’s boyfriend said.

When Logan Smith executed his attack, he tossed the clothing robe belt over the victim’s head until it was around the front area of the victim’s neck. FOX 35 Orlando

“We are all at a loss for this. It is hard to wrap your mind around the thoughts that were going through his head and what he wanted to do,” he said.

Smith is facing charges of attempted murder and reportedly being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail.