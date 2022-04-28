Florida Target shooting kills one person, injures three others in Kissimmee

A man was killed and three people were injured after a police-involved shooting outside a Target in Florida on Wednesday night, according to local reports.

Two Osceola County deputies opened fire in the shooting near the Kissimmee big box store, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told WKMG-TV. The deputies were not injured.

In addition to the gunshot victim, two people were wounded when they fell while running for cover, and another suffered a shrapnel wound in their hand, police told the station.

Lopez declined to discuss the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“I’m not going to be commenting because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is actually going to assume this investigation and we don’t want to step on their toes,” Lopez reportedly said, as he cut short a brief statement to the press.