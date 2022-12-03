Florida State’s upset bid at No. 3 Virginia comes up just short

For the second time this week, the Florida State men’s basketball team went toe-to-toe with a top-five team Saturday afternoon.

Despite the team’s well-documented struggles this season, the Seminoles went on the road and led No. 3 Virginia 22-21 at the half in their ACC opener Saturday.

Unfortunately for the Seminoles, these games are 40 minutes. And a brutal middle stretch in the second half doomed FSU’s upset bid.

The third-ranked Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 in ACC) overcame their slow start to survive the Seminoles (1-9, 0-1) 62-57 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday afternoon.

After UVA led by as many as 12 points on multiple occasions, the Seminoles cut the deficit to as little as four in the final minute and possessed the ball with a chance to cut it to less. However, the ensuing in-bound pass from Caleb Mills led to a turnover and potentially an injury for Cam’Ron Fletcher as he landed with the ball.

The Seminoles had two separate stretches of four-plus minutes without scoring in the second half. They held their own against the Cavaliers in quite a few phases. They won the rebounding battle 40-38 and committed 13 turnovers to UVA’s 12. But FSU’s 32.8% shooting percentage against a tough Cavaliers defense was too much to overcome.

The Seminoles also managed to hold UVA to a season-low 35.3% shooting percentage, but that discrepancy was too much for the Seminoles to overcome.

Darin Green Jr. led FSU with 17 points in the loss, adding to his team lead in scoring average. He’s now scored 10-plus points in three of FSU’s last four games and has scored 17-plus points in four games this season.

Matthew Cleveland also finished with his third career double-double for the Seminoles, scoring 11 points and adding 10 rebounds.

Virginia guard Kihei Clark led all scorers with 18 points.

FSU stifles Virginia offense early

While Virginia isn’t normally known for high scoring numbers, that has been a major factor in the Cavaliers’ 6-0 start. UVA entered Saturday having scored 70-plus points in each game this season and just outside the top 100 in scoring, an unfamiliar place for the normally slow, methodical Virginia offense.

And yet, FSU’s defense, which has played well at times but not especially consistently, did enough to rattle the Cavaliers early in Saturday’s game.

Whether it was how FSU defends or just a slow start from the Cavaliers, UVA managed just 21 points in the first half, shooting 6 of 26 from the field (23.1%).

While FSU led at the half, it wasn’t really able to take advantage of this slump. The Seminoles’ 25% first-half shooting percentage was not much better, preventing them from opening a lead which would have been harder to erase.

The Cavaliers made six of their seven shots in the second and shot a much-improved 48% from the floor in the second half.