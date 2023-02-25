Florida State stuns No. 13 Miami on buzzer-beating 3-pointer in biggest comeback in ACC history

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland hit the shot of his life. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

With 19:49 left in the second half on Saturday, No. 13 Miami was leading 56-31 against Florida State, a team that entered the game with a record of 8-20 and tied for 11th in the ACC.

With 0:00 left in the game, Miami was still in the lead, up 84-82 thanks to a clutch 3-pointer from Jordan Miller in the final seconds. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, though, the ball was still in the air when the buzzer sounded.

That ball, frantically shot by Seminoles wing Matthew Cleveland from deep, went down for a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Florida State possibly the most unlikely win of the college basketball season.

To put things in even sharper perspective, Miami entered the game on a seven-game winning streak and undefeated at home. Florida State entered the game one loss away from tying a program record for most losses in a season.

And then the Hurricanes built up a 25-point lead. Multiple times. The resulting Florida State rally was the biggest comeback in ACC history. Or, as Miami put it:

Wild comebacks and buzzer-beaters were the theme of Saturday in college basketball.

In addition to Florida State-Miami, Arizona State delivered an even wilder buzzer-beater on the road against a ranked, in-state rival with its stunner against No. 7 Arizona. Iowa also somehow erased a 13-point Michigan State lead with 1:34 left in regulation, eventually beating the Spartans 112-106 in overtime.

It has been a historically chaotic college basketball season, and now we have only a few weeks left before March Madness.