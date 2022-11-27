Florida State football rising again in polls after UF win

Another win, another week rising the polls for the Florida State football team.

The Seminoles’ fifth-straight win came Friday night as they outlasted rival Florida for a 45-38 win at Doak Campbell Stadium to close out the regular season with a 9-3 record.

With the win, FSU rose two more spots in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll from No. 16 to No. 14. The Seminoles remain the second-highest-ranked ACC team behind No. 11 Clemson, which lost to South Carolina Saturday.

While FSU does not play this upcoming weekend, a few teams directly ahead of the Seminoles will play in conference championship games. No. 13 LSU, No. 12 Utah and No. 10 Kansas State will be underdogs and could fall below FSU with losses. Clemson will be favored vs. North Carolina in the ACC Championship, but would also fall behind FSU should it lose.

