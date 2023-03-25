Florida ‘spring break squatter’ caught on camera trespassing to relieve herself

A woman is in hot water after she “popped a squat,” literally – in a Florida resident’s yard.

“We have trespassing. Not traditional trespassing.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video message. “It involves a lady that’s gone into a neighborhood on Lake Winterset. She’s gone into the side yard, into the hedge area, and she’s popped a squat and showed us her shiny rear end.”

Authorities are now looking for the woman believed to be a spring breaker who trespassed to relieve herself on March 16 at approximately 4 p.m.

The woman was spotted on surveillance video walking into the yard, briefly looking around, and quickly finding a hedge before leaving the private property.

“We can call her the Spring Break Squatter, because last week during spring break. She walked onto private property in a gated community on Lake Winterset, and squatted in the yard,” Heartland Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Heartland Crime Stopper stressed that “squatters” are an ongoing problem on Lake Winterset in Winter Haven, Florida.

“What if somebody stopped their car or their boat and walked up into your yard and started doing the number one thing or the number two thing in your hedges?” Sheriff Judd asked.





Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (863) 298-6200. You can also remain anonymous and also be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Heartland Crime Stoppers.

“Look at this video, help us identify this lady. Call Crime Stoppers, you’ll get money, and we’ll put her shiny rear-end in the county jail where it belongs,” Sheriff Judd said.