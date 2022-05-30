Florida snipers cover rescue divers in alligator-filled pond

Florida snipers gave cover for divers who jumped into an alligator-infested pond to search for a missing mother and son, according to reports.

Nieves Matos, 80, and her son, Mario Laza, 56, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike in Miami Friday when they lost control of their vehicle and careened into a retention pond off the highway.

Witnesses dove into the water, and police rescue teams followed behind them, according to WSVN.

But cops realized that the waters were teeming with alligators — and had snipers surround the rescuers to halt any potential attacks.

Footage from the incident shows snipers lying on their stomachs with guns trained on the water as alligators swam around the pond.

Matos was eventually located and pulled from the water and survived the incident.

Her son died at a local hospital.

Relatives of the mother and son set up a GoFundMe page in the wake of the tragic incident to help cover funeral expenses.