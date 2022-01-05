Florida resident tells ‘woke’ New Yorkers to get out of town

An angry Floridian has a message for their snowbird neighbors: If you’re woke, go back to New York.

A number of cars with New York license plates parked on Palm Beach streets received notices on their windows over the weekend urging them to leave if they lean left politically, police said.

“If you are one of those ‘woke’ people — leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we,” reads the missive, typed in all capital letters.

The threatening letters were found on cars parked along Sunrise Avenue, Bradley Place and Seaview Avenue in the ritzy seaside enclave about an hour north of Fort Lauderdale that’s long been a beloved locale for New Yorkers who head south for the winter.

Concerned citizens reported the letters to the Palm Beach Police Department on Sunday but after a brief investigation, cops determined a crime hadn’t been committed.

“Residents were concerned about the lack of civility and respect for personal property. We understood that concern and that’s why we started to look into the matter but we determined … it was non-criminal in nature,” Capt. William Rothrock, the department’s public information officer, told The Post by phone Wednesday.

“As uncivil as it may be and not characteristic of our community, it is not a crime.”

Rothrock couldn’t confirm how many cars had been targeted but said only vehicles with out-of-state license plates received the note, the “majority” of which bore New York plates.

While the nasty notes weren’t criminal, residents took umbrage at the less-than-welcoming message.

Some people with New York license plates got the letter on their cars. Ted Shaffrey/AP

“America was founded on freedom of religion and thought,” a former New Yorker who now lives in Palm Beach told the Palm Beach Daily News, which first reported the notices.

“We have seen that there are many people willing to follow through on such dangerous and threatening messages,” continued the resident, who didn’t share their name due to safety concerns.

“This behavior is another sign that our democracy is in peril.”