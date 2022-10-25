Florida remains discovered in Tallahassee woods identified as missing FSU dad Jason Winoker

Florida police say they have recovered the remains of a 52-year-old dad who vanished last year while dropping off one of his four children at Florida State University.

Jason Winoker, 52, was last seen near the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Tallahassee on Aug. 17, 2021, according to authorities.

City police said last week that human remains discovered in the woods nearby likely belonged to the missing Florida dad.

He was still wearing the same gray shirt and tan shorts he had on when he was last seen alive, his family wrote on Facebook in a group dedicated to learning what happened to him after he left his hotel room around 1 a.m. that morning.

“We are devastated,” his wife, Renee Winoker, told Fox News Digital Tuesday evening.

She is asking anyone who may have seen anything the night her husband went missing to call Tallahassee police at (850) 891-4200, as the investigation remains ongoing.

“He had no obvious skeletal injuries, but they cannot rule out that he suffered a soft tissue injury,” she wrote separately on Facebook. “The police are working on getting the data from his defibrillator.”

Jason Winoker had an internal cardiac defibrillator, according to a missing person flyer.

Jason Winoker, 52, was last seen near the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Tallahassee on Aug. 17, 2021. Missing Jason/Facebook

Wionker vanished after dropping off one of his kids to Florida State University. City of Tallahassee Police Depar

He walked out in the middle of the night for some outside air – and never returned, according to his wife of more than two decades.

“It feels like we are starting the grieving process all over again,” she wrote. “I never gave up hope that Jason would walk back through the door one day with some bizarre story about why he had been gone.”

In a series of Facebook posts, she recounted police had issues obtaining surveillance video from the hotel, and eventually, the files expired before they could be reviewed for her husband’s movements.

Then on Oct. 17, a group hiking near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway called police to report skeletal remains in the woods. The area was “not far” from where Winoker had last been seen alive, according to authorities.