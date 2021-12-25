Florida real estate agent Sara Trost dead after shot outside home she was showing

A Florida real estate agent was killed outside a home she was showing in a shooting that may be linked to a separate landlord-tenant dispute, a report said.

Sara Michelle Trost, 40, was gunned down inside her car outside the home in Coral Springs at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, WSVN reported, citing police. She died on scene.

Trost, a mother of one, was showing the home the day she was murdered, neighbors told the outlet.

Investigators are probing whether the deadly violence stemmed from an earlier dispute involving a former tenant of the residence and the landlord.

Soon after the shooting, Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, was arrested in West Palm Beach and later charged with murder.

A source close to Reese told the outlet the suspect had indeed lived at the home with his family and they recently moved out.