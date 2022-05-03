Florida rapper Rod Wave arrested on strangulation warrant

Emerging Florida rapper Rod Wave was arrested Monday on an outstanding strangulation charge from 2021, officials said.

Rodarius Green, 23, — who boasts songs with more than 100 million views on YouTube — was taken into custody after a Pinellas County traffic stop, documents show.

The felony charges out of Osceola County stem from a 2021 battery that included strangulation, according to jail records.

The St. Petersburg resident — who had a 2021 album zoom to the top of the Billboard charts — was slated to release a slate of new songs this upcoming weekend.

Further details on the 2021 warrant were not immediately available.

Records show that Green has several prior arrests, including one 2018 weapons case.

He has amassed more than 4 million YouTube subscribers and is considered a pioneer of the “soul-trap” rhyming style.

Wave had an album top the Billboard charts in 2021. Getty Images