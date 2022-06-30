Florida pastor accused of masturbating outside Starbucks

A Florida pastor has been arrested for exposing himself and masturbating outside a Starbucks, authorities said.
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon, 39, was taken into custody Monday and charged with exposure of sexual organs.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Muniz-Colon is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.
Authorities had been investigating ever since they received a report of a man masturbating on a patio outside the Starbucks on May 9.
Deputies said they eventually identified Muniz-Colon as the suspect and determined he’d previously been charged over a similar incident at the same Starbucks.
Authorities didn’t provide any further details about the pastor’s prior arrest.
Muniz-Colon was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.