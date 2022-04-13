Florida mom strangles 2 kids, tells cops ‘I don’t want them’

A Miami woman strangled her two children with a red ribbon this week — and told stunned cops to “I don’t want them anymore,” according to a report.

Odette Joaossaint, 41, called 911 and hung up several times before officers went to her home for a welfare check Tuesday night, the Miami Herald reported.

“Come get them,” she told arriving medics and cops about the dead kids, according to the outlet. “I don’t want them.”

First responders found two children tied up and unresponsive inside the home and desperately tried to revive them.

According to an arrest report, Joaossaint admitted tying up the children, aged 5 and 3, before fatally strangling them with a red ribbon.

She later told detectives that she was having financial and mental issues and that the children were suffering under her care.

Both kids, Laural Belval, 5, and Jeffrey Belval, 3, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said the heinous crime left veteran cops shaken.

Joaossaint now faces two charges of first degree murder.

A neighbor told ABC 7 that the troubled mother sometimes begged her to adopt the doomed kids and said she could not handle raising them.

Their distraught father showed up to the scene Wednesday but declined to speak to reporters.