Florida man Zachary Sibert tries to evade police by ‘playing frogger’ across busy interstate

A Florida man ran into oncoming traffic on the state’s busiest highways in an effort to evade pursuing police officers during a traffic stop.

Zachary Sibert was allegedly driving 110 mph and driving with a suspended license when he “decided to play Frogger,” according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department.

In the video released by Brevard County police on Friday, Sibert figured dodging speeding cars and trucks was a better alternative than jail.

The 29-year-old immediately jumped out of his car onto I-95 before fleeing into Buffer Preserve, which consists of 5,026 total acres.

“The good news is that Sibert yelled ‘I’m Sorry’ to our Deputy as he took off running and while he was a courteous criminal, he was not very smart,” the Sheriff’s department said on Facebook.

Sibert was captured when he allegedly offered to pay the driver to drive him up the area of the interstate. Deputies detained him after he was found hiding in the backseat of the vehicle.

Sibert faces several charges, including driving with a suspended license and resisting without violence. The Vero Beach native’s bond is set at $1,500 and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

“I guess he forgot he was in Brevard County where we chase you and hunt you down if you run from us, so much to his surprise our Agents were still in the area and located Sibert,” the Facebook post read.