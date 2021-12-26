Florida man Zachary Moncada shoots neighbor during dispute over loud music

A Florida man allegedly shot his neighbor during a dispute over loud music on Christmas Eve, a report said.

Zachary Moncada, 31, is accused of shooting the man in the back before the victim’s relatives subdued him on the front lawn of their Boca Raton home, CBS 12 reported, citing authorities.

The victim’s family disarmed Moncada, but additional rounds were fired during the struggle before police arrived.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was playing the music.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Moncada was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.