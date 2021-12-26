The Hamden Journal

Florida man Zachary Moncada shoots neighbor during dispute over loud music

Florida man Zachary Moncada shoots neighbor during dispute over loud music

A Florida man allegedly shot his neighbor during a dispute over loud music on Christmas Eve, a report said.

Zachary Moncada, 31, is accused of shooting the man in the back before the victim’s relatives subdued him on the front lawn of their Boca Raton home, CBS 12 reported, citing authorities.

The victim’s family disarmed Moncada, but additional rounds were fired during the struggle before police arrived.

It wasn’t immediately clear who was playing the music.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Moncada was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.