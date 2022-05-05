Florida man shot to death by ‘brazen killers’ in Tampa parking lot

Shocking footage captured the moment two of three “brazen killers” opened fire on a man in Florida last month in an ambush attack outside of a shopping center that left the victim dead.

The unidentified victim was fatally shot as he sat in his car that was parked outside of the Panda Kitchen and Bath at the Town ‘n’ Country shopping center in Tampa just before 5 p.m. on April 23, authorities said.

Surveillance video released Thursday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows two of the masked shooters open fire with handguns before retreating back into a waiting Jeep that was parked near the victim’s vehicle.

The third man could also be seen slipping back into the SUV wielding what appeared to be an assault rifle, the video clip shows.

While leaving the shopping center, one of the suspects again shoots toward the victim from the backseat of the car.

The shooters are still at large. HCSOSheriff/YouTube

Two of the three shooters opened fire on the man, killing him. HCSOSheriff/YouTube

The suspects remained in the wind late Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the shooting was “an isolated incident” and said there was no threat to the public.