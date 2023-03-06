Florida man Scott Hollingsworth attacked by alligator lurking outside his front door

It was a very unwelcome house call.

A Florida man was attacked by an alligator after opening his front door Saturday night, according to a report.

Daytona Beach resident Scott Hollingsworth told WESH that he heard a noise outside his home around 9:42 p.m., and when he stepped outside, “something grabbed me on the leg, started shaking violently.”

He added that he didn’t turn on a light, so he didn’t get a good look at his assailant, but told the station that he initially thought it was a dog.

“I stepped back into the house and closed the door,” Hollingsworth said.

When he looked down, he saw that he “had a large gash in the side of my leg.”

The homeowner, who planned to attend this week’s Bike Week, required surgery for his injury and told WESH that “everything’s going well” — but he “probably won’t be biking anytime soon.”





Scott Hollingsworth said he felt something grab his leg that started shaking it violently. WESH 2

Th Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived on the scene and located the 9-foot alligator still lurking near Hollingsworth’s front door, Fox News reported.

The reptile was euthanized by an agency trapper.





Th Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located the 9-foot alligator and euthanized it. Fox News

Hollingsworth’s attack comes weeks after Gloria Serge, 85, was killed by a 10-foot alligator while walking her dog in Fort Pierce, about two hours south of Daytona Beach.

Serge was trying to protect her small dog from the massive 700-pound gator when it dragged her into the lake outside her retirement community to her death. Her dog survived the shocking attack.