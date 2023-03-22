Florida man Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso accused of slapping woman across face with slice of pizza

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly slapped a woman across the face with a slice of pizza during a heated argument, according to court documents.

Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso allegedly carried out the bizarre attack during a possible domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and reported on by Fox News.

The victim accused Alfonso, 39, of striking her with the slice on the left side of her face during a feud, the court documents said.

The man became upset she hit another individual in the home “on his bottom area,” the affidavit stated.

Pizza sauce was splashed on the victim’s shirt, her shirt collar and the back of the shirt, the sheriff’s office said.

She also had “remnants of pizza” in her hair and near her ear and sauce was also found by deputies on the walls and ceiling of the kitchen, according to the affidavit.





Ortelio Lazaro Alfonso was arrested and charged with battery after he allegedly slapped a woman in the face with a slice of pizza, authorities said. Marion County Sheriff’s Office

“The defendant advised he did not physically strike the victim with his hands, just with the pizza,” deputies wrote in the affidavit, according to Fox News.

He was charged with battery and later released from custody.