Florida man Jean Macean arrested for murder of motorcycle couple Terry, Brenda Aultman in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach police arrested the suspect in the murders of a motorcycle couple attending the Daytona Beach Bike Week events, according to the Daytona Beach Journal.

Jean R. Macean, 32, of Orlando, was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing Terry Aultman, 48, and Brenda Aultman, 55, after riding their motorcycles home from the Bike Week events on March 6.

Police said they were notified of a couple stabbed while on their way home and were called to the scene at Riverview Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue around 2 a.m.

Video released by Daytona Beach Police show pictures of the suspect who was, then, a person of interest responsible for the killings of the Aultman’s, on Fox News.

Police said the couple was possibly followed home by Macean as they returned home, according to Click Orlando.

When police arrived, they found both victims with slashes to their throats and various stab wounds to their bodies.