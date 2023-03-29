Florida man hides from cops in insulation during burglary

A Florida man who broke into a home Sunday hid in a pile of construction insulation before he was arrested by responding officers.

Bruce Davis allegedly broke into a home in North Fort Myers in an attempted residential robbery and was still inside the property when deputies arrived on the scene, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff joked that Davis, 44, got himself “stuck in an itchy situation” in a press release about the encounter.

The would-be burglar climbed into the house’s attic and buried himself under the itchy insulation while officers searched the home.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the insulation debris with two hands sticking straight out. Another photo shows Davis standing with white insulation residue covering his clothes, hair and beard.

Davis reportedly pressed his face against the air duct system in the attic to breathe fresh air while buried, according to the sheriff’s report.





When deputies entered the home, they heard footsteps in the attic above them and found a 5-gallon bucket under an access point to the attic as well as insulation debris on the floor.

They demanded the suspect to come down from the attic and deployed non-lethal gas to force him out, but Davis refused to budge, the sheriff said.





Deputies and a K-9 unit went into the attic and found him hiding underneath the insulation. They arrested him for burglary and resisting an officer.

Officers also found appliances in use, tools scattered throughout the home and a broken window, the sheriff said.

Davis, who has a lengthy criminal history including theft and drug charges, was booked into the Lee County jail.