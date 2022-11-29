Florida man Gregory Berg arrested for hitting dog

A Florida man punched a dog and threatened to shoot people in his home following a heated argument, authorities said Tuesday.

Gregory Berg, 45, was cuffed earlier this month after witnesses accused him of the streak of violence that began when he stumbled home drunk, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said witnesses inside the residence told deputies that Berg hit, kicked and threw the dog after it began to bark while he was arguing with another person at the home, according to WKMG-TV.

Berg then went upstairs, witnesses reported, and threw objects at people on the first floor while also swinging a vacuum at them, the outlet reported, citing authorities.

He also warned them he would shoot anyone that came into his room, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived on Nov. 19, Berg wouldn’t leave the home and then reached for a pocket knife before they stopped him and put him in handcuffs, an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG said.

Berg also allegedly had Alprazolam on him, which he did not have a prescription for, according to the arrest report.

He was charged with three counts of domestic assault, cruelty to animals, resisting without violence and possession of certain drugs without prescriptions, the news outlet reported.