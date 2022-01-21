Florida man fights off bear to protect his dogs: video

He somehow came away with bearly a scratch.

Harrowing video caught the moment a Florida man was injured as he fought off a bear on his porch to protect his dogs and family from the animal.

Walter Hickox, of Daytona Beach, is seen struggling to shove the invading beast from his property on Wednesday night before pushing a wooden bench against the opening to the enclosed area.

Hicox is seen surveying his porch just before the bear appears. ViralHog

“Not a lot went through my head at the moment, other than what’s going to happen if he gets past me and into the house where the rest of my dogs and my wife was at,” he told WFTV.

Hickox suffered minor injuries during the terrifying encounter. His dogs were not hurt.

The bear has not been caught, according to the news outlet.

The man is sprung into action as he attempts to get the bear off his porch. ViralHog

The resident said he plans to install a door to the porch, as well as keep some bear spray handy.

“FWC bear biologists and law enforcement officers immediately responded to the scene and are attempting to capture the bear,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Hicox then pushes a bench to cover the porch opening after the bear flees. ViralHog

“Per FWC policy, staff will humanely kill the bear if captured since it poses a threat to human safety,” it added.