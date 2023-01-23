Florida man dubbed ‘pooping perpetrator’ sought by police for break-in

Police in Florida are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man they have dubbed the “pooping perpetrator.“

Around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 21, a man caught on surveillance video broke into a Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, police say.

He allegedly climbed through a small window that he broke prior to stealing multiple items, including alcohol, and defecating on the floor prior to leaving.

He also stole a Joe’s Crab Shack hat off a shelf and wore it as he walked around the restaurant, WFLA-TV reports.

Fort Myers Police Department released four pictures and two videos on Facebook in hopes someone can identify the man caught with his shorts down.

“Can you obtain forensic DNA from what he ‘left behind’?” one person asked in the post comments section. Others suggest the man may be a disgruntled former employee or had been denied alcohol earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Myers police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.