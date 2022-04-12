Florida man Donald Robinson accused of masturbating on flight from Newark to Boston

An elderly Florida man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating on a flight from Newark to Boston on Friday, authorities said.

Donald Edward Robinson, 76, was busted at Boston’s Logan International Airport after he allegedly flashed his genitals to a 21-year-old female passenger seated next to him and grabbed her thigh without her consent, Massachusetts federal prosecutors announced Sunday.

During the flight, the frightened victim got the attention of another passenger and showed her a message on her phone that said “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating,” according to charging documents.

The victim also recorded a 24-second video of Robinson fondling himself, documents said. She later looked over and saw that he had fully exposed himself.

As passengers got off the plane, the victim told the flight attendant about the disturbing incident.

Security footage allegedly shows Robinson repeatedly looking back over his shoulder in the terminal as he made his way to the baggage claim from the plane, prosecutors said.

Robinson was charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts.