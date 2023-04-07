Florida man covered in peppermint oil arrested for burglary

This Florida man tried to give cops the slip, literally.

A naked burglar covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil and his own blood was caught jumping in a stranger’s pool and on their trampoline in the middle of the night Friday.

Blake Tokman, 34, was likely under the influence of unknown substances as he carried out his wet and wild, middle-of-the-night shenanigans, Volusia County Sheriffs said.

Dramatic body camera footage shows the naked man taking off and jumping into an in-ground pool of a DeBary, Florida home when deputies arrived for a burglary in progress call around 2 a.m.

“I got one running going westbound behind the fence, he’s naked,” the officer can be heard saying.

Tokman leapt out of the pool and plopped face-first onto the trampoline as the cop charged toward him.

The man, lying in a starfish position, appeared unconcerned when the deputy threatened to Tase him.

It took multiple officers to handcuff the nude man, who was bleeding heavily from his head and repeatedly shouted “What’s your name?” each time they ordered him to stop resisting.

“Be careful, he’s slippery,” one of the officers said. “What’s all over you, man? … It smells like toothpaste … I don’t want to see what’s on me.”





A nude man was caught skinny-dipping in a stranger’s pool after committing two burglaries, police said. Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

The homeowner came outside to tell officers he did not recognize the bleeding skinny dipper.

“A lifeguard is what I am!” Tokman replied.

“You’re lucky you’re not dead, homie,” the homeowner quipped.

Tokman allegedly broke into two homes before cops found him enjoying the stranger’s pool.





Blake Tokman was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crime. Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Police accused him of smashing the windows of one house to make entry. Both homes were occupied at the time of the break-ins.

The Sheriff’s office could not immediately tell The Post what was taken from the homes.

It ultimately took four deputies — one of whom was kicked hard enough by the nude man to sustain a laceration — to get Tokman into custody and three medical professionals to secure him on a stretcher for evaluation.





Tokman was covered in wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil and his own blood, cops said. Volusia Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

Police discovered he was covered in “wheel-bearing grease, peppermint oil, and blood,” which resulted from injuries he caused himself.

Tokman was charged with occupied burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief and resisting arrest with violence.